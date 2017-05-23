ISIS handles celebrate Manchester blasts with "Kill him everywhere" message

Kill him everywhere was the message put out by some handles sympathetic towards the ISIS following the blast at Manchester Arena in which 19 persons have died. Multiple explosions rocked a concert at the Manchester Arena and the police are suspecting the role of a suicide bomber.

While no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, ISIS accounts have already begun celebrating the attack. "Kill him everywhere- britain, england, manchester, UK, London," the message on one handle read.

1) No claim regarding blast in #Manchester, but #ISIS accounts celebrating the attack, disseminating media & threats pic.twitter.com/Z8VqKWUkXD — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) May 23, 2017

Another handle read, " Kill them wherever you find them. Just Terror. O Muwahhid, face the people of kufr wherever you are and show Allah what he loves from you, " another message read.

Pro-ISIS handles also said that the attack was a retaliation to the airstrikes. THey called the attack a successful and surprising blow to Britain.

Minutes after the explosion the Police released a statement that read," Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene."

OneIndia News