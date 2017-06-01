ISI ensued bomb making was child's play for me: Yasin Bhatkal

Yasin Bhatkal the former boss of the Indian Mujahideen was adept in handling military grade explosives such as the TNT, C3 and C4. Apart from this he was a master at preparing bombs using the very easily available ammonium nitrate. He mastered the art of bomb making during the various ISI sponsored sessions that he attended at Karachi, Pakistan.

The ISI trained me so well that making a bomb had become child's play for me, Bhatkal revealed during his interrogation. He was one of the best bomb makers for the Indian Mujahideen and his arrest in 2013 saw the outfit fall like a pack of cards.

He made these revelations when he was questioned by the Ahmedabad police. He was interrogated for his role in the July 2008 Ahmedabad blasts that killed 50 people.

A boat shaped IED:

Bhatkal spoke about the several training camps that he had attended in Karachi. I was specifically trained in making an IED device which was shaped like a boat. The shape is very crucial and this particular bomb could hurl the splinters at a larger range he explained.

He said that his travel to Karachi had been arranged by the ISI. They always told me to reach Dubai first before I travelled to Karchi. The journey back to India was also through the same route, he said.

He said that he was spotted first in Dubai by the IM leadership. He was in Dubai on business and was picked up by the radicalisation unit of the IM which was headed by Riyaz and Iqbal Bhatkal.

On my arrival at Karachi, I was received by Amir Reza Khan. From here I was taken to the secret training camp in Karachi. There were a bunch of ISI officials who were present. They gave us a presentation and then the training began, he also explained to the police.

Crucial time:

With Riyaz and Iqbal away in Pakistan, the ISI wanted someone to further the operations in India. He said that the IM leadership trained him with the help of the ISI. They wanted an expert bomb-maker.

They put me through a grueling session. They told me that their training was so good that bomb making would become child's play for me.

I was also trained in target practise. I was also given an amount of Rs 4 lakh to take back to India and set up a training workshop for the other members of the IM, Yasin also said. I was also told that I should set up an arms unit in Uttar Pradesh. This would facilitate more acts of terror, Bhatkal also said.

The web of terror:

Serial blasts in Ahmedabad, July 2008, in which around 50 persons were killed

Three blasts in Mumbai in July 2011 at Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House and Kabutarkhana, which killed around 20 persons.

Surat bomb blast case.

German Bakery blasts which killed 17.

Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad blasts in which 19 were killed in February 2013.

OneIndia News