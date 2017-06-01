Is Rs 340,000,000 Pakistan's annual budget to fund unrest in the Valley?

Is Rs 340,000,000 the annual budget that the Pakistan army has allocated for funding trouble in Kashmir? An Intelligence Bureau report states that the Pakistan army has allocated 5 per cent of its annual budge for the Kashmir battle.

Out of the total national budget of Pakistan which is 42 billion US dollars, the Pakistan army was allocated 6.8 million US dollars. Out of this Pakistan has allocated 5 per cent for the Kashmir battle which amounts to 340,000,000.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that a major chunk of the funding for the Kashmir battle comes from the Pakistan army. It is the army which wants to keep the Valley on the boil.

The spending ranges on a variety of things. The army sponsors three major terrorist groups in the Valley- The Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The entire expenditure for the three terror groups is borne by the Pakistan army. In addition to this a large chunk of the money is also sent out to the Separatists of the Valley who keep the state on the boil.

During the probe by the NIA, it was found that the Separatists had received huge chunks of cash from the Pakistan army to keep the Valley on the boil. A lot of the money was deposited in benami accounts while the other chunk came in through hawala routes.

The NIA which had filed a preliminary enquiry into the funding for Separatists will now file an FIR to further the probe. The NIA has already questioned scores of people in the Valley who have been getting funds from Pakistan.

OneIndia News