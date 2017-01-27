Is doomsday asteroid headed for Earth?

Silly hoax or incoming horror? Although NASA has predicted of a large asteroid, named 2016 WF9, of having entered Earth's orbit and that the spacefarer will pass by us next week, there are those who portend a more ominous future. The object, according to NASA, will stay a safe distance of around 32 million miles from Earth and will be visible through telescopes, scientists predict. But several conspiracy theorists are making a more sinister prediction: That NASA is hiding the truth about 2016 WF9; that it is in fact, a massive asteroid 2.2 km wide (NASA estimates say it will be 0.5 to 1 kilometre wide) which is due to ram into Earth with epoch-making effects.

Self-proclaimed 'expert' Dr Dyomin Damir Zakharovich believes that 2016 WF9 will have the impact of a massive nuclear device, boiling the seas aways and causing large scale tsunamis.

"NASA is lying through its teeth," Dr Zakharovich said. "It is not conceivable that they do not know the truth. We have seen the data!" Zakharovich believes the asteroid originated from Nibiru, a planet on the edge of our solar system. This 'rogue' planet, sometimes also called Planet X by conspiracy theorists, is often blamed for natural disasters.

Dr Zakharovich claims the asteroid bounced out of the Nibiru system in a 'slingshot effect' and is now hurtling directly towards Earth.

It is made mostly from titanium with a nickel-iron core meaning it won't burn up in the atmosphere, he adds.

"And this is just a precursor to the damage Nibiru will cause when it gets here," Dr Zhakarovich said. "NASA probably knows the impact zone. I do not. We are all in peril."

NASA has in the past dismissed the existence of Niburu as an "internet hoax".

In a press release, the space agency said: "The trajectory of 2016 WF9 is well understood, and the object is not a threat to Earth for the foreseeable future."

OneIndia News