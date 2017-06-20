Iranian spy drone shot down by Pakistan Air Force in Balochistan

An Iranian spy drone was on Tuesday shot down by Pakistan Air Force over Balochistan's Panjgur, 45 km inside Pakistan territory.

According to sources, Pakistan Air Force PAF JF17 shot down the drone over Panjgur in Balochistan.

The incident is first of its kind in the history of two nations, which share a 900 km border.

On Sunday, Iranian border security forces launched several mortar shells near Prom, an area of Panjgur. No causality has been reported.

In the last few years, Pakistan has accused Iranian forces of violating its territorial integrity and has lodged protests with Iran several times.

OneIndia News