Iran sends five planes with vegetables to Qatar

In a bid to reach out, Iran has sent five planes of vegetables to Qatar which has been boycotted by several Gulf countries. So far five planes carrying... vegetables have been sent to Qatar, each carrying around 90 tonnes of cargo, while another plane will be sent on Sunday," Iran Air spokesman Shahrokh Noushabadi said.

We will continue deliveries as long as there is demand" from Qatar, Noushabadi added, without mentioning if these deliveries were exports or aid, AFP reported.

Three ships loaded with 350 tonnes of fruit and vegetables were also set to leave an Iranian port for Qatar, the Tasnim news agency quoted a local official as saying.

The port of Dayyer is Iran's closest port to Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, plus Egypt and Yemen, had announced last week that they were cutting all ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremism. Iran has urged Qatar and neighbouring Gulf countries to engage in dialogue to resolve their dispute.

The Islamic republic has also opened its airspace to about 100 more Qatari flights a day, after Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates banned Qatari planes from their airspace.

