Iran increases export of food Qatar amid blockade

Tehran, June 20: Qatar is importing over 1,000 tonnes of food a day from southern ports of Iran amid the blockade imposed on it blockade by several of its neighbours.

The head of ports of the southern province of Bushehr, Mahdi Benchari, told the official IRNA news agency that 750 tonnes of food was shipped daily from the port of Boljeir, with 350 tonnes from Dayer to Qatar.

The ports of this province are strategically located since they are only 274 km from Qatar, giving them an opportunity to increase exports, Efe news reported.

The shipment of food, especially fruits and vegetables, to Qatar is also being carried out by air from Iran.

On June 11, Iran Air said that its planes were loading and transporting about 100 tonnes of food a day to Qatar.

After being accused of financing terror groups Qatar is facing blocked by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Hence, Iran has increased exports of food to support Qatar.

IANS