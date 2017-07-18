Iran complying with nuke deal, but remains 'dangerous threat': US

Washington, July 18: With Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif currently in Washington to meet Rex Tillerson, the US has said that Iran is continuing to comply with the terms of the nuclear deal that curbed Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions' relief, the media reported.

But the Trump administration on Monday coupled its certification to Congress of Iran's compliance with a blistering critique of the country's non-nuclear activities, saying Iran is "unquestionably in default of the spirit" of the deal, reports CNN.

The US is also considering additional sanctions against Iranian entities to target the country's ballistic missile programme and state sponsorship of terrorism, two items not covered by the deal, a senior administration official told CNN.

"The Secretary of State and the President intends to emphasise that Iran remains one of the most dangerous threats to the US and to regional security," the official said,

"Moving forward, the administration intends to employ a strategy that will address the totality of Iran's malign behaviour and not just focus on the nuclear deal."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said earlier on Monday that Iran has received "contradictory signals" from the Trump administration and confirmed he has had no contact with his American counterpart, Rex Tillerson, CNN reported.

Zarif argued the US's failure to build on the foundation of trust created by the Iran nuclear deal suggests "US hostility to Iran will not end".

While he has never spoken with Tillerson, Zarif said lower-level talks on the implementation of the Iran deal continue.

Representatives of the five nuclear powers -- China, Russia, France, Britain, the United States -- plus Germany are to meet in Vienna on Friday to take stock of the deal. Zarif said they would discuss Iran's complaints about non-US compliance, accusing the US administration of failing to lift sanctions in line with the deal.

IANS