Iran blames Saudi Arabia after 12 killed in Tehran terrorist attack

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have blamed Saudi Arabia for the first terrorist attack claimed by Islamic State in which 12 people were killed and dozens more injured.

Gunmen and suicide bombers on Wednesday attacked the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of the revolutionary founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, publishing a brief video that purported to show the assailants inside the parliament, reported The Guardian.

According to reports, Reza Seifollhai, the deputy head of Iran's National Security Council, said on state television that the assailants were Iranian Isis recruits.

The United States also condemned the deadly attacks in Iran, saying the "depravity of terrorism" has no place in the world. Yet the assaults failed to slow the US Senate which voted to move ahead on imposing new sanctions on Iran, including on its elite Revolutionary Guards.

