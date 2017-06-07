Iran attacks: ISIS claims responsibility

Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacks on Parliament of Iran and Imam Khomeini shrine in Tehran on Wednesday.

IS affiliated Amaq agency reported about the ISIS claiming responsibility.

At least seven persons were killed in twin attacks on Iran's Parliament building and the mausoleum of former supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini , officials said.

Four gunmen stormed into the Parliament during a session and started shooting at security guards and visitors, killing at least seven guards and wounding several others, Efe news reported.

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that four persons had been taken hostage by gunmen in the Parliament building's upper floors.

Shortly after, a similar attack took place at the mausoleum of the Ayatollah Khomeini, leaving several persons injured. The number of those gunmen who opened fire at the mausoleum was still unknown, but the state-owned television said that one of them blew himself up.

(With agency inputs)

OneIndia News