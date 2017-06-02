Infosys techie, child drown in the US, friends crowdfund to send bodies home

Friends of an Infosys techie who died in the United States of America are crowdfunding to send his body back home to Andhra Pradesh. Nagaraju Surepalli and his three-year-old son were found dead in the community swimming pool in Michigan.

Infosys employee Nagaraju Surepalli and his son Ananth Sai are suspected to have drowned in their apartment's swimming pool. The software engineer who hails from Guntur lived in Michigan with his wife and young son. Bodies of Surepalli and his son were found on Tuesday. Friends and colleagues of Surepalli have taken to crowdfunding method to send their mortal remain back to India. Call for donations are being made on gofundme.com.

Police suspect that Nagaraju Surepalli entered into the five-feet deep pool to rescue his son but accidentally drowned himself. "The pool does not staff a lifeguard and they were the only occupants in the pool at that time," a police statement said.

The family has been in the United States for three years on an H-1B non-immigrant visa for work purposes. Nagaraju is survived by his 29-year-old wife. He was an alumnus of Vignan Engineering College in Vadlamudi, and Majety Guravaiah High School in Guntur.

OneIndia News