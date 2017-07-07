Indo-China stand off: How the world is seeing it

The stand off between India and China along the border has attracted global attention as well. The tense stand off which is into its fourth week now is being closely watched by several countries.

The BBC termed it as, " An eyeball to eyeball stand off." The New York times on the other hand said, " India was violating an 1890 border agreement." The Asia Times reported," China blocks entry of Kailash Mansarovar." The Guardian on the other hands said, "Armed conflict between two Asian powers unlikely."

The New York Times:

In the NYT report it was stated that India was violating an 1890 border agreement between Britain and China that previous governments had pledged to uphold. It should be respected to end a very serious incursion by India, the report stated.

BBC:

The BBC reported that both India and China have rushed more troops to the border region, and the two sides are in an "eyeball to eyeball" stand-off. The BBC report cited Luo Zhaohui Chinese ambassador as telling the Indian news agency PTI, that India had to "unconditionally pull back troops" for peace to prevail.

The Guardian:

In the Guardian it was reported that the Armed conflict between the two Asian powers is unlikely. China has demanded the withdrawal of Indian troops from a scrap of disputed territory to end an escalating border row between the two Asian powers that has drawn in tiny Bhutan. Beijing claims the Indian troops are occupying its soil, but both Bhutan and India maintain the area in question is Bhutanese territory.

The Asia Times:

Angry over India's assertiveness on Bhutan's behalf, China on 20 June, blocked entry to Kailash Manasarovar pilgrims at Nathu La Pass. Nearly 50 pilgrims stranded at the border were forced to return home. China says the Nathu La route will be reopened for them only after India withdraws its troops from Donglang, the Asia Times said in its report.

OneIndia News