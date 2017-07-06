While China rules out bilateral talks, India says it was never scheduled

Beijing, July 6:While China ruled out the bilateral meetings on sidelines of G20 Summit by stating,"atmosphere not conducive", India on the other hand said, PM's pre-planned bilateral meetings are with Argentina, Canada, Italy, Japan, Mexico, ROK, UK and Vietnam. Further adding the MEA said, PM will also participate in the BRICS Leaders' meeting. There is no change in the Prime Minister's schedule.

The statements made by MEA categorically rejects the China's take on bilateral meet as it suggests that there was no such meet in the first place. The standoff on Indo-China border at Sikkim has escalated further with these political developments.

"The atmosphere is not right for a bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi," a Chinese foreign ministry official said ahead of the G20 Summit which will be held in the German city of Hamburg from Friday.

Beijing has said that the unconditional withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam remained a precondition for any meaningful dialogue."We hope India can immediately withdraw border troops to the Indian side of the boundary," he added. "I think this is the pre-condition for any meaningful peace talks between the two sides," he added.

The statement comes amid escalating tension between India and China.

While Modi and the Chinese president will hold bilateral meetings with other leaders at the summit, they will not face each other directly.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction for the past 19 days after a Chinese army's construction party came to build a road.

China has been attacking India through newspapers, opinions and statements and also alleged that India was using Bhutan to cover up the illegal entry by Indian troops into 'Chinese territory' and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

There were reports that Modi and Xi may meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit to resolve the standoff.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)