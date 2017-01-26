Indians in Singapore celebrate Republic Day

Singapore, Jan 26: Indian diaspora on Thursday celebrated country's 68th Republic Day at an event organised here by India's High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf.

Ashraf read out President Pranab Mukherjee's message on the occasion which was followed by a cultural programme where students from Indian schools in Singapore presented patriotic songs.

The High Commissioner hosted a reception this morning for the community which included business leaders. Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry Lim Hng Kiang will be guest of honour at the Republic Day celebrations in the evening which will be attended by diplomats, government officials.

PTI