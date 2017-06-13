Indian woman beaten, stabbed to death in Kuwait

Dubai, Jun 12: An Indian woman was brutally beaten and stabbed to death in Kuwait and her body lying in a pool of blood was recovered from a flat, according to a media report.

The woman was found dead in a flat in Khaitan area and her husband was nowhere to be found, the Arab Times reported.

The flat mate of the deceased woman notified the Operations Room of the Interior Ministry about the lifeless body inside the house, and a team of rescue men went to the scene, a security source was quoted as saying.

The officers found the body in a pool of blood with stab wounds and furniture scattered all over the place.

The body was handed over to the forensics department and an investigation was in progress to determine the whereabouts of the husband and bring the suspect to justice.

PTI