Indian origin convert who praised ISIS arrested in US

An Indian origin man who have converted to Islam and voiced his support for the Islamic State has been arrested. He was arrested after he made false claims on his application to join the US military.

On his application form, the authorities learnt that he had not disclosed details about his visits to China and Jordan. Shivam Patel, 27 said in his application that he had not gone anywhere outside the US in the past seven years. He only spoke about a trip he made to India in 2011-2012 said a report in the Virginia Pilot which quoted a court affidavit.

If proven guilty he stares at 5 years in jail. Patel, of Norfolk, had travelled to China in July 2016 to teach English. While there, he had expressed displeasure to his father about how that country treated Muslims, the affidavit said.

Patel was sent back to the US by his employer but he travelled to Jordan instead where he was arrested and eventually deported.

