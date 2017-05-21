Indian national arrested in Islamabad over incomplete travel documents

Islamabad, May 21: An Indian man has been arrested in Islamabad after he was found to be allegedly not carrying the required travel documents, local media reported.

According to police, the man identified as Sheikh Nabi, a resident of Mumbai, was detained during routine patrol in F-8 area of the capital on May 19, Dunya News reported.

The "suspicious person" has been booked under the Foreigners Act, 1946. Police have also obtained 14 days judicial remand through a magistrate.

IANS