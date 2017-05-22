Indian man attacked in Australian, couple abuses, assaults cab driver

"You f****** Indian, you deserve it," an Australian couple yelled as they assaulted an Indian man in Tasmania. The cab driver who is currently being treated at a hospital reportedly picked up the couple at around 10.30 PM on Friday and was thrashed and abused by them.

The driver in his statement claimed that the woman kept opening the door of the car to throw up despite warning her about other cars. The couple in a fit of rage, the driver alleged, started kicking the car and abusing him with racial slurs. According to news agency ANI, the Hobart-based driver alleged that he was attacked by the couple. The female passenger reportedly referred to the driver as "bloody Indian" while the male passenger repeatedly punched and kicked him.

The cab driver is currently being treated at Royal Hobart Hospital. The police, according to the local media, have booked the couple for assault but also added that the argument may have begun over hire or after the driver asked the passengers to leave after one of them got sick. A police officer told the Australian media that an 'alleged racial comment was made during the assault but it does not appear that the incident was racially motivated'.

The 25-year-old driver who is a student of hospitality was quoted by an Australian news platform, The Mercury, as saying that he would not continue the profession of driving since it was dangerous. He had demanded strict action against the couple who assaulted him.

OneIndia News