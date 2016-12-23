Indian Embassy in US celebrates Christmas

Washington, Dec 23: Indian-American Christians have celebrated Christmas at the Indian Embassy here, which was attended by eminent community members. Welcoming the guests, the Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna extended his warm greetings to the audience on Thursday on the joyous occasion.

The programme included invocation by the Samuel Honnappa, pastor of Memorial First India United Methodist Church in Maryland.

Speaking on the significance of Christmas and its relevance to India, Elder Ted N C Wilson, president of the Seventh-day Adventist World HQ, highlighted that the quiet spirit of sacrifice, humility and service is needed to make the world a better place.

The celebration was marked by singing of Christmas songs by the choir of St. Gregorios Indian Orthodox Church of Washington Metropolitan area led by Rev Fr Laby George Panakkamattom, a media release said.

PTI