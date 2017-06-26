India welcomes US move to designate Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist

Washington, Jun 26 : The US on Monday designated Syed Salahuddin, the head of Kashmiri militant group Hizb-ul- Mujahideen, as a specially designated global terrorist, a move welcomed by India which said it underlines quite strongly that both the countries face threat of terrorism.

The move by the State Department comes just hours before the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House.

"India welcomes this notification. It underlines also quite strongly that both India and the US face threat of terrorism,"said.

Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the US financial system.

Moreover, designations can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other nations, it said.

