India should get ready for all out war now says China

The Chinese state media has issued a fresh threat and said that India should get ready for an all out confrontation. It further said that China is ready to open up new fronts of conflict on the 3,488 km non-demarcated border between the two countries.

A comment piece in the Global Times stated that China is not afraid of going to war with India. China is ready for a long term war, the report also stated. The fresh warning comes in the midst of the ongoing standoff between the two countries at Doklam.

The comment piece also said that China tries hard to avoid a military clash with India. However China does not fear going to war to safeguard its sovereignty, the report also added.

China can take further countermeasures along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). If India stirs up conflicts in several spots, it must face the consequence of an all-out confrontation with China along the entire LAC," the state media also reported.

Further the report stated that if India plans to devote more resources in the border area, then so be it. China can engage India on both the economic and military front, the report also added.

OneIndia News