Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the US, held a Round Table meeting with top US business leaders in Washington DC on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, Modi said that ease of doing business has been given great importance by his government, adding that India now believes in 'minimum government and maximum governance'.

"Growth of India presents win-win partnership for India and US both. US companies have a great opportunity to contribute to that," he said.

"The implementation of the landmark initiative of GST could be a subject of studies in US business schools," he added.

The meeting was attended by top American CEO including Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella.

[Expectations high from Modi-Trump meeting]

President Trump will host Modi at the White House on Monday afternoon and the two leaders would spend about five hours together in various settings beginning with their bilateral discussion, delegation level talks, a reception and a working dinner, the first of its kind hosted by this administration.

OneIndia News