India-Russia share special trust and friendship: Putin

PM Modi and Russian President Putin

Putin, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in St Petersburg today, said, "A special nature of trust and friendship exists in the relations between the two countries and its people."

Modi said both nations believe in the benefit and happiness of all.

"In relations there are ups and downs but India and Russia have not seen ups and down in their relations," Modi said.

Modi also remembered the sacrifices made by Russian people especially by President Putin's brother.