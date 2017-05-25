India moving towards isolating Pakistan, more punitive actions expected: US

A top US official has said that India is moving towards isolating Pakistan and is considering punitive actions. "India has sought and continues to move to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and is considering punitive options to raise the cost to Islamabad for its alleged support to cross-border terrorism," Lt Gen Vincent Stewart, Director, Defense Intelligence Agency told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during a Congressional hearing on worldwide threats.

He said that India is modernising its military to better posture itself to defend New Delhi's interests in the broader Indian Ocean region and reinforce its diplomatic and economic outreach across Asia.

The continued threat of terror attacks in India, violence in Jammu and Kashmir

and bilateral diplomatic recriminations will further strain India-Pakistan ties in 2017, he also said.

He further said that in 2017, Islamabad is likely to slowly shift from traditional counterinsurgency operations along Pakistan's western border to more counter-terrorism and paramilitary operations throughout the country.

The US is concerned that this growth, as well as an evolving doctrine and inherent security issues associated with Pakistan's developing tactical nuclear weapons, presents an enduring risk. "Islamabad is taking steps to improve its nuclear security and is aware of the extremist threat to its program," Lt Gen Stewart said.

OneIndia News