India-Israel exchange 7 agreements, vow to fight radicalisation

India and Israel on Wednesday exchanged seven agreements including the ones on cooperation in electric propulsion for small satellites and water utility reforms.

Terming the partnership between India and Israel as 'historic', Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "This is a marriage made in heaven but we are implementing it here on earth."

"We are being challenged by forces of terror. We have agreed to cooperate in this area," he added.

The other agreements include an MoU on water conservation in India and cooperation in atomic clocks.

Speaking after the exchange of agreements, Modi said that both nations have agreed to cooperate in fight against growing radicalisation.

"India has suffered first hand the violence and hatred spread by terror, so has Israel," he said.

Modi said that talks between him and Netanyahu focused not only on bilateral oppurtunities but also on cooperation for global peace and stability.

"Our belief in democratic values and economic progress has been a shared pursuit," he said.

A three-year program on agriculture has also been agreed upon. An MoU regarding cooperation in GEO-LEO Optical link has also been signed.

Both nations have also agreed on setting up a R&D and technological innovation fund.

OneIndia News