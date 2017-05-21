India didn't win Jadhav case: Pakistan's ICJ lawyer

India didn't win Jadhav case, says Pakistan's ICJ lawyer

Qureshi also said he was hopeful that the ICJ will dismiss Jadhav's case by the end of this year or early 2018.

Written by: IANS
Islamabad, May 21: A lawyer who represented Pakistan at the International Court of Justice in the case involving alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, says India did not win the case, a media report said.

File Photo of Kulbhushan Jadhav

Talking to a private TV channel, Britain-based lawyer Khawar Qureshi said India did not win the case and the "ICJ will never acquit Jadhav", The Nation daily reported.

On Saturday, media reports said that Pakistani Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali would represent the country from now instead of Quereshi in the case.

Qureshi also said he was hopeful that the ICJ will dismiss Jadhav's case by the end of this year or early 2018. He also dismissed media reports about his high fee for the case. "I am saddened to even answer such questions and I reject such reports," The Nation quoted Qureshi as saying.

Qureshi represented Pakistan at the ICJ earlier this week. On Thursday, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to stay the execution of Jadhav until a final decision in the proceedings.

IANS

Story first published: Sunday, May 21, 2017, 16:12 [IST]
