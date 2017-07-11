India-China must not allow differences to become disputes: Jaishankar

Amid growing tensions between India and China at the border, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Tuesday said Beijing-New Delhi relations will have a direct impact not only on ASEAN but also globally. He also said that both countries must not allow differences to spiral out of control and become a dispute.

Jaishankar said that there is an inherent complexity in the India realtions as two superpowers are rising almost simultaneously and that too in close proximity.

"India-China relationship has acquired many dimensions and substance that reducing it to black and white argumentation can't be serious proposition," he said in his speech in Singapore.

Reffering to the growing trade between both the countries, he said India and China have stakes in each other. Even the world and ASEAN countries have bested interests in both the countries, he added.

"At a time of global uncertainty, India China relations are factor of stability and in their relationship India and China must not allow differences to become disputes," the Foreign Secretary said.

India's bilateral relationships with ASEAN member states have grown in tandem with this broader regional engagement:SJaishankar in Singapore

He said that Beijing's dramatic rise has repercussions which are still being evaluated.

Foreign Secretary's remarks come at a time when Indian and Chinese troops have locked horns at Doklam area near India Bhutan boder near Sikkim. China claims that Indian troops have transgressed into their territory while Bhutan and India accuse China of adopting an aggressive stance in the region.

On United States' change in policies since Donald Trump took over as President, Jaishankar said, "United States is in the process of redefining its strategic posture and not just in South East Asia."

Meanwhile, the standoff with China is expected to continue longer. The Indian Army has not sought a flag meeting with China and is expected to await a diplomatic solution to the problem. There is no solution in sight as yet to the four week long standoff at the tri-junction at Sikkim, Bhutan and Tibet.

