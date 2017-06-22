India accuses UN for backing terror safe havens in Pakistan

In a veiled attack at Pakistan, India on Wednesday asked UN to find the source from where the anti-government elements in Afghanistan were getting weapons, training and funds and also for the collective inaction against the terrorist groups in Pakistan.

During the debate, India's envoy at the UN, Syed Akbaruddin told the Security Council that Taliban, Haqqani Network, Al Qaeda, Daesh, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and others should be treated like terrorist organisations with no justifications offered for their activities.

He criticised that the security council has even stopped condemning the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

He also questioned the UN that where do they find safe havens and sanctuaries?. He further said,"How is it that these elements have stood up against one of the biggest collective military efforts in the world?

"How is it that these elements collaborate with the world's most dreadful terrorists in killing and brutalizing the Afghans,'' he said.

Akbaruddin also said that India unlike the rest of the counties is standing with Afghanistan. He even mentioned the direct air corridor between Afghanistan and India.

OneIndia News