In Pics: Who is going to be at inauguration of Donald Trump

Washington, Jan 20: Donald Trump all this while has been encouraging his supporters to set an "all time record" for attendance at his inauguration, however, the event planners are expecting about 800,000 people. The number is well below President Barack Obama's first inaugural.

Police of Washington DC expects half the people who attended Barack Obama's first inauguration to attend Trump's inauguration. Police on the other hand expects equal number of people to protest against Trump.

Here is the list of those who will be attending Trump's inauguration:

The Obama family In this file picture President Barack Obama waves as he walks on stage with first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha at his election night party Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, in Chicago. President Obama on Tuesday made his farewell speech in Chicago as he closes the book on his presidency. Image courtesy: PTI. Former President Jimmy Carter Former President Jimmy Carter works at a Habitat for Humanity building site Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, have volunteered a week of their time annually to Habitat for Humanity since 1984, events dubbed "Carter work projects" that draw thousands of volunteers and take months of planning. Image courtesy: PTI. Former president George W Bush Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, accompanied by his brother former President George W. Bush and George's wife Laura Bush, takes the stage during a campaign stop Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in North Charleston, S.C. Image courtesy: PTI. Former Vice President Dick Cheney TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 14, 2007) - Vice President Dick Cheney speaks to members of Central Command, Special Operations Command and 6th Air Mobility Wing at the MacDill Air Force Base theater. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alisha M. Frederick. Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons Former president Bill Clinton and 2016 presidential election nominee Hillary Clinton Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hugs her husband, former President Bill Clinton as their daughter Chelsea Clinton looks on during a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Image courtesy: PTI. Prominent faith leaders like Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan and the Reverend Franklin Graham From left, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, greet guests at the end of the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity gala organized by the Archdiocese of New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York. Image courtesy: PTI. “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem Photo of Jackie Evancho in concert on November 8, 2013. Photograph by: Joan Hall. Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons Pakistan’s former President Asif Ali Zardari will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump Former Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, waves as he leaves a court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014. Zardari has appeared before accountability court to defend National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) references on corruption charges. Image courtesy: PTI. National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval is expected to attend the inauguration as a special invitee Secretary of State John Kerry, right, meets with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, at the Department of State, Wednesday, March 30, 2016, in Washington. Image courtesy: PTI.

OneIndia News