In Pics: Who is going to be at Donald Trump’s inauguration

Washington, Jan 20: Donald Trump all this while has been encouraging his supporters to set an "all time record" for attendance at his inauguration, however, the event planners are expecting about 800,000 people. The number is well below President Barack Obama's first inaugural.

Police of Washington DC expects half the people who attended Barack Obama's first inauguration to attend Trump's inauguration. Police on the other hand expects equal number of people to protest against Trump.

Here is the list of those who will be attending Trump's inauguration:

OneIndia News