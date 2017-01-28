In Pics: US zoos compete on Twitter for the cutest animal title

Zoos and aquariums in US are battling on Twitter for the cutest animal.

Zoos and aquariums across the US are caught in a Twitter fight over the cutest animal. What began as an announcement by the Smithsonian's National Zoo has now turned into a cute contest with zoos competing for the cutest animal. 

#cuteanimaltweetoff soon began trending on Twitter and this prompted several other zoos to share adorable pictures. Here are some images:

Memphis Zoo soon caught up with the contest and tweeted this picture of an orangutan named Rowan. Pic coourtesy- @MemphisZoo

National Zoo tweeted a picture of this little fella as a contender for the contest. Pic courtesy- @NationalZoo

National Zoo tweeted a picture of this endangered Bornean orangutan infant named Redd. Pic courtesy- @NationalZoo

New York Aquarium tweeted a picture of this otter saying Hi for the #cutestanimaltweetoff. Pic Courtesy- @nyaquarium

Phoenix Zoo tweeted a picture of this fella feasting on some greens. Pic Courtesy- @PhoenixZoo

Zoo Atlanta tweeted an image of this baby panda in response to the contest. Pic Courtesy- @ZooATL

