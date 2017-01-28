In Pics: US zoos compete on Twitter for the cutest animal title

Zoos and aquariums across the US are caught in a Twitter fight over the cutest animal. What began as an announcement by the Smithsonian's National Zoo has now turned into a cute contest with zoos competing for the cutest animal.
#cuteanimaltweetoff soon began trending on Twitter and this prompted several other zoos to share adorable pictures. Here are some images:
Memphis Zoo introduces Rowan
Memphis Zoo soon caught up with the contest and tweeted this picture of an orangutan named Rowan. Pic coourtesy- @MemphisZoo
Tiny lil fella a contender too
National Zoo tweeted a picture of this little fella as a contender for the contest. Pic courtesy- @NationalZoo
Lil baby orangutan competes to be the cutest
National Zoo tweeted a picture of this endangered Bornean orangutan infant named Redd. Pic courtesy- @NationalZoo
Am I on camera?
New York Aquarium tweeted a picture of this otter saying Hi for the #cutestanimaltweetoff. Pic Courtesy- @nyaquarium
Will he win the #cuteanimaltweetoff?
Phoenix Zoo tweeted a picture of this fella feasting on some greens. Pic Courtesy- @PhoenixZoo
OneIndia News