In Pics: US zoos compete on Twitter for the cutest animal title

Zoos and aquariums across the US are caught in a Twitter fight over the cutest animal. What began as an announcement by the Smithsonian's National Zoo has now turned into a cute contest with zoos competing for the cutest animal.

#cuteanimaltweetoff soon began trending on Twitter and this prompted several other zoos to share adorable pictures. Here are some images:

Memphis Zoo introduces Rowan Memphis Zoo soon caught up with the contest and tweeted this picture of an orangutan named Rowan. Pic coourtesy- @MemphisZoo Tiny lil fella a contender too National Zoo tweeted a picture of this little fella as a contender for the contest. Pic courtesy- @NationalZoo Lil baby orangutan competes to be the cutest National Zoo tweeted a picture of this endangered Bornean orangutan infant named Redd. Pic courtesy- @NationalZoo Am I on camera? New York Aquarium tweeted a picture of this otter saying Hi for the #cutestanimaltweetoff. Pic Courtesy- @nyaquarium Will he win the #cuteanimaltweetoff? Phoenix Zoo tweeted a picture of this fella feasting on some greens. Pic Courtesy- @PhoenixZoo Baby Panda in the race Zoo Atlanta tweeted an image of this baby panda in response to the contest. Pic Courtesy- @ZooATL

OneIndia News