In Pics: Smog crisis in China

Authorities have issued new rules to shut down factories and increase fines for vehicle emissions when smog reaches dangerous levels.

Beijing, Jan 20: In a latest attempt to tackle Chinese capital's air pollution, authorities have issued new rules to shut down factories and increase fines for vehicle emissions when smog reaches dangerous levels.

China issued its first-ever national red alert on January 3, 2017 for severe smog after 25 of its cities had issued red alerts for air pollution problems.

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing on Dec. 20, 2016.

Thick, gray smog fell over Beijing, clouding China's capital in a haze that spurred authorities to cancel flights and close some highways in emergency measures to cut down on air pollution.

Pic courtesy: Instagram@rirute

People were seen wearing masks for protection against air pollution walk to a pedestrian overhead bridge in Beijing as the capital of China is shrouded by heavy smog. PTI

