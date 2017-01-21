Washington, Jan 21: Donald Trump on Friday sworn-in as the 45th US President, taking over the reins from Barack Obama amid expectations of radical change in policies and apprehension at home and abroad.

Trump, 70, took the oath of office in front of about 800,000 people who braved chilly weather to gather on the National Mall in the center of the capital to celebrate the rank political outsider, who defied all odds to defeat political heavyweight Hillary Clinton in the November polls.