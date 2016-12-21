In Pics: Mexico firecracker blast kills 29, injures over 100

Mexico City, Dec 21: Atleast 29 people were killed and over 70 were injured after an explosion at a fireworks market outside Mexico City.

A series of multi-coloured blasts were seen at the site that soon was enveloped in a cloud of thick smoke. There were several Chritsmas shoppers present at the site. Officials say that they recovered a total of 26 bodies from the site and three more died in the hospital bringing the total number of casualties at 29.

The blaze was finally put out after three hours. Fire crews had to wait for all the crackers to explode before they could begin the extinguishing work.

Here are some images from the incident:

29 dead in Mexico firecracker explosion Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder lingered in the air after the afternoon blast at the market, where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. (Screengrab from an amateur video) Firefighters, rescue workers walk along the charred remains of the market Firefighters and rescue workers walk through the scorched ground of Mexico's best-known fireworks market after an explosion explosion ripped through it, in Tultepec, Mexico. A multi-coloured cloud was seen at a distance Witnesses say that from a distance a multi-coloured cloud was seen as firecrackers burst in the sky. Market engulfed in a blanket of thick smoke The entire market was engulfed in a blanket of thick smoke thereby delaying firefighters from carrying out their duties.

