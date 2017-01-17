In Pics: Hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 ends after 3 years

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 17: After nearly three years, the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has ended in futility.
All you need to Know about MH370:
The Boeing 777 was on its way from Kuala Lumpar to Hong Kong on March 8 2014 when it disappeared from radar with 239 passengers and crew on board.
All eyes on the lookout for any floating matter:
The Australia Defence Department, Royal Australian Air Force Loadmasters launched a Self Locating Data Marker Buoy from a C-130J Hercules aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean as part of the Australian Defence Force's assistance to the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. PTI
No end to grief or hope:
Grief-stricken woman, who had three family members on board the missing Malaysia Airline flight MH370, cries as she recounts her search for answers in Beijing. PTI
Well wisher note for the passengers of missing MH370:
A Malaysian woman writes well wishes on a wall of hope during a remembrance event for the ill fated Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 6, 2016. PTI
Ending all hopes of solving aviation's greatest mystery:
The ministers of the three countries conducting the operation announced on January 17, 2017 announced that the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 will be suspended once the current search area in the Indian Ocean has been done.
Caption: Sand artist sudarshan Pattnaik has creates sand sculpture of the missing Malayasian flight. PTI