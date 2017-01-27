In Pics: How our Earth is changing

From Delhi to USA, from River Ganga to the Ice melt in Greenland, NASA has released the images of the changes that planet earth has undergone

NASA recently released satellite images of the constant changes that our planet Earth undergoes. From Delhi to USA, from River Ganga to the Ice melt in Greenland, NASA has released the following images:

The Great Salt Lake shrinkage

The Great Salt Lake shrinkage

The Great Salt Lake has shrunk due to drought in the area. The image from 1985 shows the lake being filled to its capapcity.

Ice melting at Greenland

Ice melting at Greenland

The ice in Greenland is melting at an exceptional rate since 2016.

Iran's Lake Urmia changes colour

Iran's Lake Urmia changes colour

Iran's Lake Urmia changed its colour drastically from April 2016 to June in the same year. The change occured due to summer heat.

Natural habitat disturbed at Ownes Lake, California

Natural habitat disturbed at Ownes Lake, California

Ownes Lake used to be an important stopover site for migratory birds in the US. However, toxic material and dust has now disturbed the lake's habitat.

Urban Expansion in New Delhi

Urban Expansion in New Delhi

With constant urbanisation, Delhi seems to have lost its green cover as compared to the picture taken in 1991.

Photo Courtesy: NASA tumblr account

OneIndia News

