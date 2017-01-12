In Pics: How Climate Change affected Arctic region

Washington, Jan 12: A new report warns that ice melting in Arctic region is resulting in catastrophic and uncontrollable climate change. If this continues there is increase in global warming despite human efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Climate Change in the Arctic
With the rapid increase in Climate change, the lakes across the Arctic is melting down resulting in decline in numbers of sea creatures.
Caption: Meltwater pours off the front of the Sørsdal Glacier. (Photo: Dave Lomas)
Threat to Polar Bears
Polar Bear Conservation Management is now planning to save polar bears from disappearing in the Arctic. The polar bear was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in 2008 due to the loss of its sea-ice habitat.
Caption: Polar bear cub Lili and mother Valeska examine the surroundings of their enclosure at the 'Zoo. PTI
Arctic temperature in 2016
According to Arctic Report Card 2016, the temperature recorded during the year 2016 was usually high and that has led to the massive melting of ice and snow.
Caption: A surface meltwater lake on the Sørsdal Glacier.
