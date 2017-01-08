In Pics: Fort Lauderdale shooting

Five people were dead and eight others were injured after a shooter opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale--Hollywood International airport in Florida on Friday. The suspect was later taken into custody.
Panicked passengers running across tarmac
Passengers run as they evacuate from Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale International Airport. An Army veteran who complained that the government was controlling his mind drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival at the Fort Lauderdale airport and opened fire in the baggage claim area. PTI
Law enforcement officers arrived at the crime scene
Law enforcement personnel arrived in an armored car outside Fort Lauderdale‚ International Airport, where a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the airport Friday, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody in an attack. PTI
Bystanders lay low outside the airport
Police forced bystanders to take cover at Fort Lauderdale airport, after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal. PTI
People trying to save themselves
People were seen on the floor trying to cover themselves inside the terminal where a gunman opened fire. PTI
About Fort Lauderdale Shooting Suspect:
The 26-year-old suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago was arrested by police shortly after the shooting began at the airport's baggage claim area. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. PTI