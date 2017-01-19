In Pics: Donald Trump's wax statue at Madame Tussauds unveiled

London, Jan 19: Incoming US President Donald Trump's wax figurine has been unveiled at the Madame Tussauds in London. The wax statue was completed in six months with the help of 20 artists costing 150,000 pounds.

The statue will be opening for public viewing after Trump's inauguration on Friday.

Here are some pictures of Trump's wax figurine:

Selfie with Trump anyone? Donald Trump statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds on Wednesday ahead of his inauguration on Friday. Pic courtesy: @MadameTussauds Trump's figurine has replaced Obama at Tussauds The statue was created over six months with 20 artists at work, costing 150,000 pounds. Pic courtesy: @MadameTussauds Donald Trump's statue is placed in a White House setting Donald Trump is all set to take the oath as the US President on Friday. Pic courtesy: @MadameTussauds Finishing touches for Trump's wax figurine Donald Trump's wax statue sports his signature hairstyle and while makeup artists created his suntanned look. Pic Courtesy: @MadameTussauds. Yak hair was inserted for Trump's signature hairstyle Sophie Crudgington inserts Yak hair onto an unfinished wax figure of Donald Trump before it was placed at Madame Tussauds. Pic Courtesy- PTI Trump's statue placed alongside other politicians Madame Tussauds' designers apply final touches to the wax figure of Donald Trump. Pic courtesy: PTI

OneIndia News