In Pics: Donald Trump's immigration order angers people

Donald Trump suspended the arrival of all refugees to the US for at least 120 days

Washington, Jan 30: After US President Donald Trump suspended the arrival of all refugees to the US for at least 120 days and barred entry for 90 days to people from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, hundreds of passengers were stranded at airports, with some even being detained.

Chaos erupted at many airports, with many passengers unclear of the order. On the other hand, many people protested against Trump's order. Protestors were seen raising slogans at the San Francisco airport, Miami and other places.

Here are some images of the protests:

People protest at San Francisco airport

Protesters gather at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the US.

Protestors rally outside City Hall, San Francisco

Protestors hold signs as they listen to speakers at a rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco. Many people protested against Trump's immigration order and took to the streets. 

Protestors take to the streets in Miami

Protestors chant slogans against Donald Trump's executive order on immigration in downtown Miami.

Protestors gather outside JFK airport

Protestors assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country.

Protestors seen at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Demonstrators hold a sign that reads "We are America," as more than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S.

