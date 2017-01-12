In Pics: Defining moments of Barack Obama’s presidency

Washington, Jan 12: Barack Obama is to step down as President of United States on January 20, 2017. A recent poll conducted by Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs suggests that 44% Americans believe that his presidency left the US more divided.

Many consider his presidency was influenced by his values, middle-class upbringing, hard work and education and his conviction that life is so blessed that it should be lived in service of others.

Here are some pictures that define eight years of Barack Obama's presidency:

Obama cries while talking about gun violence "We're going to boost gun safety technology. Today, many gun injuries and deaths are the result of legal guns that were stolen or misused or discharged accidentally. In 2013 alone, more than 500 people lost their lives to gun accidents -- and that includes 30 children younger than five years old", Obama had said while unveiling a new set of executive actions aimed at limiting gun violence in a press conference from White House. Image courtesy TV screenshot. Mission to kill Osama bin Laden Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton along with members of the national security team, receive an update in the White House's Situation Room regarding the mission to kill Osama bin Laden in 2011. Image courtesy: White House photographer Pete Souza. Nobel Peace prize President Barack Obama looks at the Nobel Prize medal during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Raadhuset Main Hall at Oslo City Hall in Oslo, Norway, Dec. 10, 2009. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Not seeing eye to eye The President talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a lunch with other foreign leaders to commemorate the 70th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act signed Obama had advocated for health care reform during his first years in office. This had created political tension between him and Congress for the remainder of his term. On March 23, 2010, Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. Second inauguration President Barack Obama takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., right, in a public ceremony at the U.S. Capitol before thousands of people in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. Roberts administered the oath in an official ceremony at the White House, Jan., 20, 2013. Image source: White House/Sonya Hebert. Sending Hillary Clinton to Middle East President Barack Obama talks with Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton about his decision to send her to the Middle East while attending the U.S.-ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 20, 2012. From left are: Ben Rhodes, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications; Jake Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Secretary of State; and National Security Advisor Tom Donilon. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Unconventional diplomacy Obama had called ‘the beer summit' to de-escalate the tense situation after an African-American Harvard Professor was arrested outside his home by a white police officer who was responding to a burglary report. Obama had said that police had acted in a stupid way during the incident. Image courtesy: White House photographer Pete Souza. BP oil spill Obama at a 2010 briefing on the BP oil spill at the Coast Guard Station Venice in Venice, Louisiana. Official White House Photo by Pete Souza.

OneIndia News