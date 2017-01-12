In Pics: Coolest President Barack Obama

The world will remember Obama for being the first African American President of the US and for many other breakthrough policy related decisions he took in his two terms.

Washington, Jan12: Barack Obama will step down as President of United States on January, 20. The world will remember him for being the first African American President of the US and for many other breakthrough policy related decisions he took in his two terms.

Caught in Spider-Man’s web Obama pretends to be caught in Spider-Man's web as he greets Nicholas Tamarin, 3, just outside the Oval Office. Spider-Man had been trick-or-treating for an early Halloween with his father, White House aide Nate Tamarin in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. This was Obama’s favourite picture of the year when he saw it hanging in the West Wing a couple of weeks later. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

The world may tend to disagree with certain decisions that he took as President but one thing all will agree on is that he was gracious, stylish, witty and out and out a cool President.

Have a look at some fun and cool moments of Obama's presidency that were captured by White House's official photographer Pete Souza.

Double the fun

Double the fun

Obama carries the twin boys of Katie Beirne Fallon, Director of Legislative Affairs, into the Oval Office just a few months after they were born. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Help me up!

Help me up!

"Help me up!", the President beckoned after posing for a photograph with children at the U.S. Embassy in Manila, the Philippines. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Hula Hoopers

Hula Hoopers

KidTribe hula hoopers perform during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

I won’t share my pie

I won’t share my pie

Obama shares his strawberry pie with a boy during a lunch stop in Ohio in 2012. Once Obama had said "Kids love me - partly because my ears are big, and so I look a little like a cartoon character". (Official White House photo by Pete Souza)

Jeremy Dance

Jeremy Dance

"Show us the Jeremy dance", the President said to departing Social Secretary Jeremy Bernard, during a farewell ceremony for Jeremy in the State Dining Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President snowballs Chief of Staff

President snowballs Chief of Staff

Snowball in hand, the President chases Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel on the White House colonnade. To escape, Rahm ran through the Rose Garden, which unfortunately for him, was knee-deep in snow. (Official White House photo by Pete Souza)

Weighing in

Weighing in

All were walking through a locker room at the University of Texas when White House Trip Director Marvin Nicholson stopped to weigh himself on a scale. Unbeknownst to him, the President was stepping on the back of the scale, as Marvin continued to slide the scale lever. Everyone but Marvin was in on the joke. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

