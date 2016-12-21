In Pics: Berlin Christmas Market attack

On Monday a truck struck popular Christmas Market near Berlin's Zoo station as locals were enjoying traditional pre-Christmas evening. The attack took lives of 12 and scores were injured. Post the attack German police had detained a Pakistani man near the scene but later it was found that he had no link to the attack.

German media also reported that the attacker is still on the run. Meanwhile man arrested after Berlin truck attack has been released as sufficient evidence was not available. German police officer was quoted by media say that, "We have the wrong man. The real attacker is still at large and can do more harm".

Here are some pictures of the attack and people paying tribute to the people who lost their lives in the attack.

Firefighters stand next to a damaged truck Firefighters stand next to a damaged truck in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016. The truck ran into a crowded Christmas market the evening before and killed several people. PTI People place flowers near the crime scene People place flowers near the crime scene in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. PTI Media people stand near the truck Media people stand near a truck which ran into a crowded Christmas market killing several people Monday evening in Berlin. PTI People queue to light candles and sign a book of condolence People queue to light candles and sign a book of condolence in the memorial church in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market nearby and killed several people. PTI Angela Merkel attended a flower ceremony From left, the Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend a flower ceremony at the Kaiser-Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. PTI

OneIndia News