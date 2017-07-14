In Pak another 26/11 accused walks out on bail for want of evidence

Sufayan Zafar, of the Lashkar-e-Taiba is accused of providing financial assistance of Rs 3.98 million to carry out the Mumbai 26/11 attack. In more evidence to show that the 26/11 trial is nothing but a farce in Pakistan, Sufiyan has now been granted bail.

He has been released on bail by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court due to 'lack of evidence' against him, a court official said. The prime suspect in the case, LeT operations commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, is already out on bail since April 2015.

"Former LeT militant Sufayan Zafar who was arrested last year for his alleged involvement in 26/11 attack has been freed on bail. The ATC which held the hearing at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi recently has granted Zafar bail as no evidence against him was found during investigation," a court official told PTI.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) told the court that it had found 'no evidence' against Zafar during investigation therefore his involvement in the case cannot be established, the official said.

Zafar is accused of providing Rs 3.98 million to co- accused Shahid Jameel Riaz prior to the attack.

He also deposited Rs 14,800 to the bank account of his brother (another suspect in the case).

He was declared a proclaimed offender in the Mumbai attack case in 2009. He was arrested in August last year from his hideout in Kyber-Pakhtaunkhawa province.

A resident of Gujrawala district of Punjab, some 80km from Lahore, Zafar was among 21 other (absconding) suspects wanted in this high-profile case.

Six other suspects in the case - Abdul Wajid, Mazhar Iqbal, Hammad Amin Sadiq, Shahid Jameel Riaz, Jamil Ahmed and Younus Anjum - have been lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiyala Jail since 2009 for abetment to murder, attempted murder, planning and executing the Mumbai attack.

