President's final press address: Barack Obama 'warned' Donald Trump

During his last press briefing, the outgoing US President Barack Obama warned his successor Donald Trump against 'sudden' unilateral moves.

Washington, Jan 19: President Barack Obama on Wednesday warned his successor Donald Trump against any "sudden, unilateral moves" on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in an apparent reference to his plan to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"The president-elect will have his own policy," Obama told his final news conference, two days before leaving office.

"But obviously it's a volatile environment. What we have seen in the past is when some unilateral moves are made that speak to some of the core issues and sensitivities of either side, that can be explosive." 

Obama also talked about democracy, once again.

"Yes, democracy is messy," he said.

"But there are more good people than bad and things will turn out just fine. We just have to fight for it. We have to work for it and we have to not take it for granted," Obama added.

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2017, 2:40 [IST]
