Impeachment talk of President Donald Trump rocks US

Washington, May 18: The political situation in the United States is in doldrums as the opposition Democratic leaders have openly started demanding the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

[Also read: Hate crime: Mourning Indian family blames Donald Trump for murder of Srinivas]

The impeachment talk of Trump began after news reports this week revealed that the President shared highly classified information with Russian officials during an Oval Office visit last week and asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating him and his team.

It's time to impeach Trump, a senior Democrat leader said on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday morning.

"I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to call for the impeachment of the president of the United States of America for obstruction of justice," said Rep. Al Green, a Democrat from Texas.

"I do not do this for political purposes, Mr. Speaker. I do this because I believe in the great ideals that this country stands for: liberty and justice for all...I do it because, Mr. Speaker, there is a belief in this country that no one is above the law, and that includes the president of the United States of America."

"Mr. Speaker, our democracy is at risk," Green continued, citing Trump's recent firing of FBI director Comey.

"Mr. Speaker, it is time for the American people to weigh in. Mr. Speaker, the American people are a part of this democracy."

He urged citizens to visit impeachDonaldTrumpnow.com, where a petition launched by the group, Free Speech for People, had 992,578 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

Green also referenced recent polls showing growing public support for impeachment.

Even the Republican leaders have started demanding clarification from the White House regarding the latest allegations against Trump. On Wednesday, the US media outlets, especially TV channels, were also talking about the likelihood of impeachment of Trump.

OneIndia News