ICJ to pronounce Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict at 3.30 pm tomorrow

The International Court of Justice will pronounce it verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday at 3.30 pm. The ICJ at The Hague had reserved orders earlier this week.,

India said that it feared that Jadhav would be hanged before the hearing is concluded. Hence an urgent order is needed. India also said that the trial against Jadhav was farcical and hence he was urging for provisional measures.

Harish Salve representing India said in his arguments said that Pakistan had violated the Vienna pact. India repeatedly stated that over 16 requests for consular access were denied. Even Jadhav's mother appealed for access but the same was denied, Salve argued. The situation is grave and urgent, Salve also said.

Further India refuted Pakistan's claim that Jadhav was a spy. He was kidnapped from Iran. The appeal has been filed as a desperate measure Salve said while calling for the suspension of the sentence.

Pakistan during its arguments sought to broadcast the confessional video of Jadhav. The ICJ however did not permit the same. Pakistan said that there are flaws in the defence taken by India. It also said that the request made by India is flawed while seeking that India's application be dismissed.

The ICJ had stayed the execution of Jadhav by Pakistan last week. India ie being represented by one its best advocates Harish Salve who had on the last date argued and obtained a stay.

India has for the second time since 1971 moved the ICJ and this is an indicator of growing confidence in facing multilateral forums. India would argue that several requests for consular access had been rejected by Pakistan and hence the sentence be put off. India would also contend that Jadhav was sentenced on wrong evidence and hence the sentencing be set aside.

