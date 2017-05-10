ICJ's stay on Jadhav's execution: Pak keeps mum

Islamabad, May 10: Pakistani officials on Wednesday kept mum over the International Court of Justice's stay over the execution of Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a military court on charges of "spying".

Pakistan has not officially reacted to the Hague-based ICJ's order. The local media, which was initially slow to respond, rejected India's claim. Geo TV said that the ICJ has no jurisdiction over Pakistan as it can only take cognizance of the matter with the consent of the parties.

Dawn online did not report about the Indian claim of the stay order. Similarly, The Express Tribune in its report on the issue has not reported about the stay order. Jadhav, 46, was awarded the death sentence by a Field General Court Martial last month.

India moved the ICJ against Pakistan, accusing the latter of violating the Vienna Convention in the case of Jadhav. India, in its appeal, contended that it was not informed of Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest and that Pakistan failed to inform the accused of his rights. It further asserted that, in violation of the Vienna Convention, the Pakistani authorities were denying India its right of consular access to Jadhav, despite repeated requests.

The ICJ through a statement on May 8 confirmed that it received an application from India. In New Delhi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that she spoke to the mother of Jadhav and told her about the order of President, ICJ under Article 74 Paragraph 4 of Rules of Court.

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy."

Jadhav was sentenced to death for "espionage and subversive activities". India acknowledges that Jadhav had served with the Navy but denies that he has any connection with the government. It also said that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran. India has also handed over to Pakistan an appeal by Jadhav's mother, initiating a process to get his conviction overturned.

PTI