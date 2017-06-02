‘I will take side of our future generations': Modi on Paris climate accord

In his first reaction after US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he would stick to the accord as it concerns future generations.

"I don't think on this subject I will take sides, but would rather take side of our future generation... I had said in Germany, 'Paris or no Paris'," he said at the interactive session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said now that the US has announced its decision, the world must think what is to be done in future.

"Effectively what one can do is to alter US obligations within Paris Accord. What was said was said and so you have to think what to do next...Bad summer weather in Russia is due to American imperialism," he said.

Trump on Thursday pulled out of Paris Climate Agreement, which lays down regulations to curb the emission of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. Trump pulled out of the agreement which former President Barack Obama and a host of other countries signed in 2015.

During his announcement, Trump said that the decision was taken as the agreement is "draconian" and "economically burdens" the US.

European leaders and green organisations have expressed anger and dismay over the US' latest "anti-climate" step. The US is the world's second biggest carbon emitter.

However, the rest of the signatories pledged to defend the agreement and not to backtrack in the fight against climate change.

OneIndia News