I just fired the crazy nut job: Trump told the Russians on firing FBI boss

I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job," Donald Trump told Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov and the country's Ambassador to the US. He was referring to the firing of FBI director James Comey.

The Times reported, citing minutes of the meeting between Trump and the Russians the quotes and other excerpts from the minutes were read out to its correspondent by a Trump administration official.

Another officer, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the quotes from the said document. "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off...I am not under investigation," he was quoted as saying by said the daily.

The White House did not comment on the authenticity of Trump's conversation with the Russian officials in the Oval Office on May 9, PTI reported.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told The New York Times in a statement that Comey had behaved politically and put unnecessary pressure on the president's ability to conduct diplomacy with Russia on matters such as Syria, Ukraine and the Islamic State.

The latest crisis to beset Trump comes days after an another revelation by the daily which claimed that the president has asked sacked FBI director James Comey to end the agency's investigation into ties between his former national security adviser Mike Flynn and Russia. Comey was abruptly fired by Trump at a time when he was leading an investigation into whether Trump's election campaign had links with Russia in the US polls last year.

Another report published by The Washington Post claimed that Trump had revealed highly classified details to Lavrov and the Russian ambassador during the same meeting at the Oval Office.

